White Hall City Hall, Greene County Courthouse Close Due to COVID

Two Greene County government entities have had to close offices last week due to recent surges in COVID-19. White Hall City Hall has closed its front doors to appointments only, and the Greene County Clerk’s office at the courthouse in Carrollton has closed due to a positive COVID-19 test in an employee.

In email communication late last week, Greene County Sheriff Rob McMillen said that the county jail has been fortunate to not have a COVID-19 outbreak, especially since they are at capacity levels.

McMillen says that the Greene County Clerk’s office was fortunate to only have a single, isolated case, and they were able to shut it down and do a deep cleaning of the office before further spread of the virus occurred. He says that appointments are necessary to meet with anyone at the courthouse at this time, and they have heightened their COVID checklist at the security point not allowing anyone in the building who is COVID-positive, on quarantine, or if they are awaiting the result of a COVID-19 test in the building from this point forward.

The White Hall City Hall is accepting phone call appointments only and citizens can drop off utility bills in the drop box outside the front door.