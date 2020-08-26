White Hall Drag-O-Way Races On In September

Local car enthusiasts will have another chance to show their vehicles next month. The White Hall Drag-o-way is still scheduled to take place during Greene County Days on Saturday, September 12th.

This is the 18th year of the event, which according to the Greene Prairie Press saw its largest gathering last year of over 300 cars. The Drag-o-way was originally a reunion-style car show for local folks in the North Greene area to reminisce about the old drag strip that used to be south of White Hall. The event has blossomed into a full-fledged area car show in recent years.

The White Hall Lions Club will be providing food for the event. Drag-o-way Chairman Paul Fansler told the Greene Prairie Press their will be hand sanitizer and social distancing practices put in place so the event can be held safely. Fansler did not say if there were any contingency plans if the Greene County Health Department cancels the show due to rising cases in the county.