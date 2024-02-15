White Hall Garage A Complete Loss After Fire

A White Hall garage is a complete loss after a fire yesterday afternoon.

The White Hall Fire Department was paged out for a structure fire near 286 Franklin Street just after 4 o’clock yesterday afternoon.

According to White Hall Fire Chief Cale Hoesman, the structure, which was unattached to a nearby residence, was fully engulfed upon arrival. According to the Journal Courier, fire crews were on scene for a little less than 2 hours to suppress the blaze. The Roodhouse Fire Protection District provided mutual aid, with Carrollton Fire Department remaining on standby.

Hoesman says that garage is a complete loss and the damage amount remains undetermined due to the roof collapsing in on all of the contents.

Hoesman says the cause of the fire remains undetermined but the origin was found to be near the front garage doors near an electric outlet.

No injuries were reported.