White Hall Homecoming Continues Through Weekend

By Benjamin Cox on June 28, 2024 at 4:41am

The annual White Hall Lions Club Homecoming Celebration begins tomorrow.

The nearly century-old tradition of the annual parade celbrated the 1980s, and the grand marshal for the parade was the North Greene High School Class of 1989.

The Class of 1989 had several good athletic teams, including the Elite Eight basketball team. The parade also hosted a special float honoring the North Greene High School Class of 1964, the first graduating class of the consolidated district.

A carnival, bingo, a nightly raffle drawing, and food will be available each night through Saturday.

Saturday begins early with the 5K Race at Lions Park at 8AM. Boat Races will follow at Custer Park near the White Hall Rez at 10AM.

Everything concludes at dusk on Saturday at Lions Park for the annual fireworks display.