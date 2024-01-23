White Hall House Fire Displaces Family in Frigid Temps

A house fire on White Hall’s east end left a family homeless yesterday.

The White Hall Fire Department was called to a structure fire at 807 Ayers Street. Fire Chief Cale Hoesman says they were initially on scene for a little over 4 hours initially: “We were dispatched around 1:15PM to Ayers Street in White Hall, on the east end of town. I think the homeowner called it in, so he was in the vicinity but wasn’t inside the residence. Upon arrival on scene, the flames were already coming through the roof. We received mutual aid from Roodhouse and Carrollton. Due to the extent of the damage, the cause of the fire is listed as undetermined. The fire did rekindle between 8:20 and 8:30 last night. We were called back to just extinguish it again. We were on scene again for approximately an hour. The fire appears to have started in the area where the furnace was, so I’m going to assume that it was something electrical or in the gas portion of the furnace could have started it.”

Hoesman says that the weather conditions made accessing the fire difficult, because firefighters had to use a ladder truck from Carrollton’s department to help extinguish it, according to the Journal Courier.

The house was deemed a total loss. Hoesman says the family is currently staying with a family member.