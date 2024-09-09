White Hall Library Names Steelman New Director, Janus Assistant Director

A familiar face to educating children in the North Greene area is the new director of the White Hall Library.

Mary Jane Steelman was installed as the new director of the library on August 19th. Steelman’s granddaughter, Julia Janus was also named her assistant.

Steelman is a retired elementary school teacher from the North Greene School District. Steelman is familiar face at the library, as she previously worked under previous directors Penny Eilers and Hayden Picou.

Steelman told the Greene Prairie Press this past week that she would like to grow programs that interest older children, as the library currently has a number of well-attended programs for younger kids.

Steelman says she will rely on her granddaughter to help continue updating and staying up to date herself on technology at the library.

The library is located at 119 East Sherman Street. For information about their upcoming special monthly programs and services, call 217-374-6014.