White Hall Lions Club Bingo In the Park Returns, Busy June on Tap

The White Hall Lions Club is bringing back a monthly tradition at Lions Park.

Bingo in the Park returned on Monday for the first time in four years.

The event will be held the second Monday each month between May through October. Slide bingo cards will be available at 50 cents each. Bingo will run from 6:30-8:30PM. A small concession stand will be open each month. The event is open to the public.

Money raised from the program will go towards all the various White Hall Lions Club events throughout the year like the annual Homecoming Celebration, through their scholarship program, and annual maintenance of Lions Park in White Hall.

According to a report by the Greene Prairie Press, the Lions are also working on bringing monthly entertainment for children starting in June.

The Lions annual White Hall Homecoming is also being held June 23-25 this year outside of the traditional 4th of July setting. According to membership, the dates had to be moved due to a lack of available carnivals over the past several years.