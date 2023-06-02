White Hall Lions Have Busy Month of Events

The White Hall Lions Club has a big month of family friendly events ahead.

Lions Club President Lindsay Coultas says that the club wanted to start giving back to the community and give local youth something to do for free entertainment once a month this summer.

The schedule events kicks off next Thursday, June 8th at Whiteside Park in White Hall. Beginning at 6PM, magician and hypnotist Josh McVicar will perform. According to McVicar, his all ages contemporary magic show encourages audience participation and interaction.

The Lions also brought back Bingo In the Park at Lions Park this year. The next bingo night is Monday, June 12th at 6:30. Cards are 50 cents. Refreshments will be available.

The annual Fourth of July Celebration is coming up a little early this year. Due to the ability to book carnivals becoming a hardship all over the state, the Lions will be hosting the celebration June 23rd -25th.

The theme for the parade will be “Rockin’ Our Hometown.” Parade marshals will be members of well-known country-rock band Flatland Band. The parade will step off at 7PM from North Greene High School. Line up begins at 6PM. Float entry fee is $5. Decorated bikes can enter the parade for free. Cash prizes will be given away for the Top 3 floats. Bingo, vendors, and the carnival will all follow at the park. The Collin Helton Band will perform.

The Lions are also seeking alumni from the North Greene High School bands to perform or ride on a float during the parade. Interested North Greene Band alumni should contact Todd Pinkerton-Riegel at 217-433-0320.

On the 24th, fireworks will be held at dusk followed by the Lions’ raffle. Prizes this year include a whole hog, a 4-burner Blackstone flat top grill with utensils, Cardinals baseball tickets, and a yeti cooler. Tickets are $10 each from any White Hall Lions member. Stompin’ Ground will perform that evening prior to the fireworks.

On the 25th at 2PM, the boat races will be held at the White Hall Rez.

Coultas says all the proceeds from this year’s Celebration is going toward a Community Beautification project.

More family friendly events are scheduled for July and August.