White Hall Lions Hosting First Christmas Parade on Saturday

The White Hall Lions will keep the holiday spirit going on Saturday.

The club will be hosting their first Christmas Parade on Saturday at 5:30. The parade is being held in conjunction with Christmas in the Park, at Whiteside Park in downtown White Hall.

According to the Greene Prairie Press, the parade is hoping to become an annual staple of the Lions. They currently have 15 entries and are hoping to have several more before Saturday.

The parade will line up at the former White Hall Elementary school at 5PM, with Santa Claus as the parade marshal.

The parade is a culmination of a day’s worth of events that begin at noon on Saturday. Lions Club President Danny Powell told the Prairie Press that Santa is expected to arrive at noon on the firetruck and will be available for free pictures and treats to give away to children.

Approximately 25 vendors will be on hand for Christmas in the Park. Farmer’s State Bank & Trust Company is also sponsoring free horse and carriage rides from 3-6PM.

Live entertainment will include a Live Nativity scene and music from Peyton Tucker. The Lions Club will also be selling raffle tickets as a fundraiser to create a drive-around light display at the park during the holiday season each year. They are also seeking light donations from the community. The light donations will be accepted during the entire season. To donate lights, contact Powell or the White Hall Lions.