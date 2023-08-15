White Hall Man Among Eight Arrested in ISP Springfield Anti-Human Trafficking Operation

A Greene County man is one of several individuals arrested by Illinois State Police during a recent anti-human trafficking operation in the Springfield area.

According to the announcement by the State Police this afternoon, between August 9th and 10th, 2023, the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Trafficking Enforcement Bureau led a human trafficking suppression operation focused on identifying individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors.

As a result of the operation, 52-year-old Shannon C. Morrow of White Hall was arrested for indecent solicitation of a child, traveling to meet a minor, and sexual exploitation of a child.

Also arrested and each on the same three charges were 41-year-old David L. Kraemer of Lovington, Illinois, 34-year-old Cody R. Jones, 32-year-old Edgar G. Mendoza, and 37-year-old Zebei D. Zhu, all three of Springfield; 43-year-old Phillip J. Smith of Rochester, and 45-year-old Kory W. Tobias of Chatham.

28-year-old Timothy E. Smith of Springfield was arrested on two counts each of indecent solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a minor.

State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly said in the release that “ISP is increasing its efforts to protect those who are vulnerable to human trafficking, forced labor, and sexual servitude,” He goes on to say that “ISP conducted a similar operation in June in which seven people in the Metro East were arrested.

He says the operation was part of a multifaceted approach by ISP aimed at stopping human trafficking in Illinois.

If you suspect human trafficking, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373- 7888 or text *233733. For more information visit www.humantraffickinghotline.org. You also email ISP.Crime.Tips@illinois.gov