White Hall Man Charged With Arson After Shed Fire

By Benjamin Cox on August 23, 2023 at 11:05am

White Hall Police have arrested a man after a structure fire on Saturday.

45-year old Andy J. VanMeter of White Hall has been charged with aggravated arson with people present and arson of real property.

According to charging documents, VanMeter is alleged to have set fire to a shed adjacent to a house at 527 Porter Street on Saturday.

No further information is currently available. VanMeter was arrested by White Hall Police and booked into the Greene County Jail where he has posted bond and been released.

VanMeter is next due in Greene County Circuit Court on September 25th.