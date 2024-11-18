White Hall Man Charged With Attempted Arson

A White Hall man has been charged with attempted residential arson.

According to communication with the Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office, on the morning of Monday, November 4th at 270 South Main Street in White Hall, 33-year old Nathaniel M. Thornton of that vicinity is said to have “taken substantial steps towards the commission of residential arson after allegedly disabling the smoke detectors, sprayed a flammable liquid throughout the basement of the home, and started a fire while others were present inside the home,” according to charging documents.

According to State’s Attorney Caleb Briscoe, Judge Zachary Schmidt ordered a fitness evaluation, following comments by the State regarding statements Thornton allegedly made around the time of the incident and the weeks leading up to it. Briscoe says that prior to the incident Thornton’s mother had contacted law enforcement on several occasions with concerns over his mental health.

Thornton has remained held at the Greene County Jail in Carrollton since his arrest on November 6th. Greene County Public Defender Tom Piper entered an order for a mental health evaluation with the court on Tuesday, November 12th. A status hearing and possible results for any mental health standing on the case may come on Friday.