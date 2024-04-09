White Hall Man Receives 14-Year Prison Sentence in 2023 Home Invasion Case

A White Hall man will be spending more than a decade in prison after a home invasion arrest in October.

40-year old Jarrod R. Campbell pleaded guilty to an amended count of residential burglary on Friday in Greene County Circuit Court.

Campbell had originally been charged with Class X felony home invasion, Class 3 felony aggravated battery, and Class 3 felony aggravated battery to a person over the age of 60.

According to charging documents in the case, Campbell entered a home on the west side of White Hall on October 28, 2023 armed with an axe handle knowing people to be present in the home. Campbell was alleged to have beaten a 61-year old man over the head and in the back with the axe handle resulting in lacerations and other injuries to the victim.

On Friday, Greene County State’s Attorney Caleb Briscoe filed an amended information, adding a fourth count of residential burglary, a Class 1 felony.

Campbell pleaded guilty to the amended charge and was subsequently sentenced to 14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 2 years of mandatory supervised released, and ordered to receive drug and alcohol treatment while incarcerated. Campbell was also ordered to pay court costs. He was given credit for 161 days served in the Greene County Jail.