White Hall man sentenced to a year in prison on driving offenses

A White Hall man is heading to prison after being sentenced on traffic offenses in Greene County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Greene County State’s Attorney Craig M. Grummel announced yesterday that Hunter E. Neff, 22, of White Hall, has been sentenced to one year in the Illinois Department of Corrections for Class 4 felony driving with a suspended license.

Neff pleaded guilty to the charge yesterday before Circuit Judge Zachary Schmidt. The conviction stemmed from an April 22nd arrest in Roodhouse Roodhouse in which Neff was caught driving a passenger vehicle while his license was suspended. His driving privileges had been revoked due to a statutory summary suspension, and he had previously been convicted of driving while suspended earlier on April 16 and had received probation. Several charges were dropped per the plea agreement, including an April 20 arrest for misdemeanor battery, as well as outstanding charges from the April 22 arrest that include illegal transportation of alcohol, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and having no valid registration.

“Mr. Neff simply could not stop having frequent police contact, stay out of trouble, and stay out from behind the wheel while his license was suspended,” said State’s Attorney Grummel. “My hope is that this sentence will put him on a path to lawfulness and help him realize the seriousness of his repeated disregard for the law.”

Neff was sentenced to one year in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Fines, fees, court costs and mandatory supervised release provisions were not mentioned in State’s Attorney Grummel’s press release.