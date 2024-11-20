White Hall Man Sentenced to Prison For Failure to Register Address Change as Violent Offender Against Youth

By Benjamin Cox on November 20, 2024 at 7:54am

A White Hall man pleaded guilty to a failure to report an address change charge in Greene County Circuit Court on Friday.

38-year old Darin M. Morrell pleaded guilty to Class 2 felony failure to register an address for at least the second time as a classified violent offender against youth.

Morrell’s timeline for the arrest and plea on Friday is as follows:

April 2015 – Morrell pleads guilty in Morgan County Circuit Court to aggravated domestic battery. Morrell was accused of throwing a 9-month old infant family member to the floor in a home located in Shady Acres in Meredosia causing the child’s skull to be fractured. An aggravated battery to a child charge is dropped per the plea agreement. Morrell is sentenced to over 4 years in prison, but due to time served, serves a little over 2 years in IDOC on the charge. He must register as a violent offender against youth as a result.

Morrell is arrested in Greene County for failure to report an address change as a violent offender against youth in October 2020. He pleads guilty and receives a 2 year probation sentence.

Morrell is arrested for the second time by Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies for failure to report an address change for at least the second time, a Class 2 felony, on April 21, 2023. His probation term from the October 2020 arrest is terminated as unsatisfied in August 2023.

Morrell fails to appear in Greene County Circuit Court on the 2023 charge on June 3, 2024. He is arrested on the outstanding warrant on November 12, 2024 by deputies.

Morrell was sentenced on Friday by Greene County Circuit Judge Zachary Schmidt to 4 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 1 year of mandatory supervised release, and ordered to pay court costs. He was given credit for 17 days served in the Greene County Jail.