White Hall Man Sentenced to Prison For Multi-County Chase in August

A Greene County man who led authorities on a high speed chase that damaged the Joe Page Bridge in Hardin and a residence in northern Calhoun County plead guilty to charges on Monday last week.

40 year old Christopher N. Raines of White Hall plead guilty to one count of Criminal Damage to Government Property between $10,000 and $100,000.

The charges stem from a high-speed chase through northern Madison, southern Jersey, and Calhoun counties in a red Mustang convertible on August 14th. Speeds reached over 100 miles per hour that crashed the safety gates of the Joe Page Bridge in Hardin and required fire trucks to block the highway in Kampsville just after the Kampsville Celebration concluded.

Raines was sentenced to 5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections a fine of $21848.84 plus costs & assessments, and restitution in the amount of $24578.84. Raines was given credit for 46 days served in the Greene County Jail. Charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding police, possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams, possession of a controlled substance purported fetanyl, illegal use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of hypodermic needles were all dropped per the plea.

Raines still has outstanding cases in Jersey and Greene Counties.