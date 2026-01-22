White Hall man sentenced to probation in sex abuse, child pornography case

By Benjamin Cox on January 22, 2026 at 12:05pm

A White Hall man has pleaded guilty to a felony sex offense in Greene County Court.

Twenty-four-year-old Kaleb J. Washausen pleaded guilty Wednesday to aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony, before Greene County Circuit Judge Zachary Schmidt. The charge applied when a person at least five years older engages in sexual conduct with a victim between the ages of 13 and 16.

Washausen was originally arrested in April of last year by Roodhouse Police and faced multiple charges, including Class X felony child pornography possession counts.

Under a negotiated plea agreement, the four child pornography charges — including two Class X felonies — and an additional sexual abuse count were dismissed.

Washausen was sentenced to 2 years of probation, 60 days in the Greene County Jail, a $500 fine, and ordered to pay court costs. He received credit for three days already served in the Greene County Jail.