White Hall Oktoberfest & Delayed Fourth of July Celebrations This Weekend

White Hall’s Oktoberfest celebration is moving forward as planned for this weekend. The delayed Fourth of July and Oktoberfest will be combined together by the White Hall Lions Club and the White Hall Police Department this Friday and Saturday. The annual White Hall parade and traditional fireworks will cap the weekend on Saturday.

The combo event kicks off tomorrow at 6PM with the White Hall Lions Club Pumpkin Glow Run 5K, starting at Lions Park.

The parade steps off from the North Greene High School parking lot on Saturday at 10AM. This year’s theme is based on the story Charlie Brown and the Great Pumpkin. There is no fee to enter. The events then move to vendors, kids games and bingo at Lions Park. The Lions Club will be selling food from 11AM until after the fireworks, which begin at dark. The Lions bingo will go on from Noon to 5 and then 6 to 8. Live entertainment will come from Isaiah Christian and The Rebel Saints from Noon to 5PM. The only thing missing is the carnival, as carnival companies were not issued permits to operate this year due to COVID-19.

During the Lions events, the Police Department will hold their Kids Fall Festival from 1 to 4PM with door prizes drawn at 4PM. A petting zoo, face painting, a hayride, and pumpkin painting will be some of the featured activities on Main Street.