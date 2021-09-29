White Hall PD Arrest Jerseyville Man On Macoupin County Sex Abuse Warrant

A Jerseyville man was arrested last week for a sex crime by White Hall Police for a warrant out of Macoupin County.

22 year old Matthew J. Brown of Jerseyville was booked into the Greene County Jail by White Hall Police at 1:54PM on Monday, September 20th for a Macoupin County warrant for aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

According to charging documents filed in Macoupin County Court on September 17th, Brown is accused of one count of criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 Felony, after he allegedly committed an act of sexual penetration by force to a minor on or about August 28th, 2020. Count 2 of the criminal information accuses Brown of aggravated criminal sexual abuse due to the age of the victim being between 13 and 17 years of age when the act occurred and Brown was more than 5 years older than the victim.

Brown is next due in Macoupin County Court for a preliminary hearing today at 1:30PM. He is currently housed at the Macoupin County Jail after a transfer from the Greene County Jail last week.