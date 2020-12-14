White Hall PD High Speed Pursuits Nets 2 Arrests

Two men are in Greene County Jail and one woman was flown to a hospital in St. Louis after a police pursuit in White Hall Saturday afternoon.

According to a police report from White Hall Police Chief Luke Coultas, at approximately 2:54 Saturday afternoon the White Hall Police Department received a report of a black 1995 Ford Mustang with a Missouri registration driving recklessly on northbound U.S. 67 between White Hall and Carollton.

A White Hall Police officer, who was traveling southbound on U.S. 67 observed a vehicle fitting the description at the intersection of Carlinville Street in White Hall coming partially towards his own vehicle in the southbound lane on the wrong side of the road. The officer turned around to get behind the Mustang, attempting to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle. The Mustang immediately turned West onto West Carlinville Street at a high rate of speed, where the officer began pursuing the vehicle. The Mustang was traveling westbound at approximately 65 mph on West Carlinville Street on the wrong side of the road. The pursuit continued west on West Carlinville Street, approximately 350 yards west of Hancock Street, where the road makes a 90- degree left turn. The Mustang lost control on this curve causing it to spin around, facing back eastbound on West Carlinville Street. The officer was able to get turned around, and began pursuing the vehicle again at a high rate of speed eastbound on West Carlinville Street. The Mustang then approached the intersection of West Carlinville Street and US 67 where it continued eastbound, disregarding the stop sign and struck a black 2012 Jeep Patriot driven by 38 year old Rosalind A. Bishop of White Hall. The impact caused the Jeep to overturn onto its top. Both vehicles came to rest in the yard of a residence at 270 South Main Street.

The two suspects fled on foot out of the vehicle. The driver, 34-year-old Vincent E. Smith Jr., of St. Louis, Missouri was taken into custody near the accident scene in the back yard of the residence. The driver of the Jeep Liberty was able to get herself out of the vehicle. The White Hall Fire Department and Boyd Memorial Ambulance was summoned to the scene to assist with her injuries. The second suspect, 29 year old Earnest R. Rutherford of St. Louis, Missouri ran on foot east down East Carlinville Street and was taken into custody by police a short time later in the 200 block of Israel Street, approximately 5 blocks east of the incident.

According to Coultas, multiple citizens reported Rutherford’s whereabouts as he ran through town attempting to escape, which resulted in his quick apprehension. Bishop was flown to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, by Survival Flight Helicopter for injuries sustained during the crash. Bishop was treated and later released later that night. Smith and Rutherford were transported by ambulance to Boyd Memorial Hopsital in Carrollton for evaluation, before being released to the custody of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department who transported and booked them into the Greene County Jail.

Smith has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (the firearm was a 9mm semi-automatic pistol that was located within the vehicle), aggravated driving under the influence of drugs, aggravated fleeing and eluding, possession of a controlled substance, and various other traffic offenses related to the pursuit. Smith also had several Missouri warrants for his arrest.

Rutherford has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon, and resisting/ obstructing a peace officer.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Roodhouse Police Department, Carrollton Police Department, and the Greenfield Police Department assisted with the incident and apprehension of both subjects. The Illinois State Police were called to the scene to handle the crash report.

Coultas says that contrary to social media posts, no police officers were injured nor were they a part of the traffic crash on U.S. 67. Coultas says the pursuing officer’s vehicle sustained some minor damage during the pursuit when the suspect’s vehicle lost control and spun around, causing the officer to initiate a turn in a ditch.

Smith and Rutherford remain lodged at the Greene County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.