White Hall Police Chief Punched, Tased In Traffic Stop Arrest

A White Hall man remains behind bars after striking and tasing a police officer during a traffic stop struggle on Thursday night.

White Hall Police Chief Luke Coultas attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle he allegedly witnessed driving recklessly westbound on Bridgeport Street on Thursday afternoon.

Coultas began a pursuit of the vehicle, which was eventually stopped along Carr Street near the southwest edge of White Hall. Once Coultas attempted to place the driver, later identified as 44-year old Gary A. Morgan, Jr. of White Hall under arrest, a struggle ensued.

According to charging documents from the Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office, Morgan struck Coultas in the face and took his taser and proceeded to tase Coultas before being subdued by other officers.

Morgan has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, disarming a peace officer, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude police, and resisting a peace officer. He was also cited for driving infractions.

The Greene County State’s Attorney filed a motion to deny pretrial detention to Morgan in the case.

Morgan made his first appearance in Greene County Circuit Court in Carrollton on Monday and the petition to detain Morgan prior to trial was granted. Greene County State’s Attorney Caleb Briscoe says in electronic communication that Morgan is considering the hire of private counsel and does not currently have an attorney on record.

Morgan is scheduled for arraignment on his charges on August 14th.