White Hall To See New Businesses Open In March

The City of White Hall is slated to have 2 new businesses open soon in two vacant buildings on the north side of town. According to the Greene Prairie Press, Jeff and Kim Fansler, former owners of the J&K Furniture near downtown White Hall is set to open up a liquor store and gaming parlor on the site of the former Hardees and Mexican Restaurant on the north side of town. The Fanslers closed their furniture business back in October after 13 years in operation, and according to an interview by the Greene Prairie Press with White Hall Mayor Brad Staats, the couple immediately began working on their new venture.

It was also announced at the end of January that Billy’s Bargain Barn and Furniture from Jacksonville will be leasing the former Alco location on the north side of White Hall and start operation of a store there in the coming months. Billy’s currently has other locations in Carlinville, Beardstown, and Canton.

Both locations are expected to open within the first week in March. Staats told the Greene Prairie Press another gambling parlor is set to open this year next door to the Panda Express Chinese Restaurant in downtown White Hall and there are current talks in the work for either building a new, larger location for Dollar General. Staats says he is hoping to keep the next location within the city’s limits to continue to give a convenient place to shop for residents who don’t have vehicles and to continue to collect sales taxes for city revenue.