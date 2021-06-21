White Hall Water Rates Increase

The City of White Hall’s new water and sewer rates took effect at the beginning of the month.

Minimum water and sewer usage saw approximately a $5 increase.

For water, the rate is $30.30 for the first 1,000 gallons used, lowering the minimum rate from 2000 gallons. For the next 1,000 gallons of usage is an extra $4.70. For each additional 1,000 gallons used after 2,000, it is $5.

For sewer rates, the new rate is $28.25 for the first 2,000 gallons, plus a $5 maintenance fee. For every 1,000 gallons up to 8,000 gallons total, the rate is an additional $3.25. For any user over 10,000 gallons, the cost is $2.75 per additional use.

For a family of five, the bill will increase approximately $11.25 per month. The rate increases were passed by the White Hall City Council in early May.

If you have questions, contact White Hall City Hall at 217-374-2345 during business hours Monday-Friday.