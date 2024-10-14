White Hall Who Punched, Tasered White Hall Chief of Police Gets Periodic Jail, Probation Time

A White Hall man accused of tasering and beating on the White Hall Chief of Police in a traffic stop in July was sentenced to probation and periodic imprisonment this past week.

44-year old Gary A. Morgan, Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of Class 2 felony aggravated battery to a peace officer on Wednesday in Greene County Circuit Court.

Morgan is accused of striking White Hall Police Chief Luke Coultas in the face and using the chief’s Taser against him on July 25th during a traffic stop. Coultas attempted on July 25 to stop a westbound vehicle being driven recklessly on Bridgeport Street in White Hall. After the driver stopped on Carr Street, Coultas attempted to arrest the driver, later identified as Morgan, and a struggle began.

Morgan struck Coultas in the face, wrestled away his taser, and used it against Coultas before being subdued by other officers.

Three other felony charges stemming from the incident were dropped per the plea agreement on Wednesday.

Morgan was sentenced by visiting Morgan County Judge Chris Reif to 4 years of adult probation, 180 days of periodic imprisonment, and order to pay court costs only. Morgan was given credit for 75 days served.