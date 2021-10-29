White Hall Woman Pleads Guilty to Charge Stemming from July Stabbing Incident

A White Hall woman plead down to a lesser charge in Greene County court Wednesday related to a July stabbing incident in White Hall.

40 year old Tiffany A. Syrcle of White Hall plead guilty to misdemeanor reckless conduct. Syrcle was originally charged with aggravated battery in a public place and battery in order to do bodily harm. The state filed lesser charge during a pre-trial conference after a negotiated open plea in Greene County Court.

On July 11th, White Hall Police were called to a residence in the 500 block of Bridgeport Street near Bruce Drive for an active physical disturbance. Upon arrival, a White Hall officer found 31 year old Brandon Brown unresponsive with two stab wounds to the back sitting in a car. According to the report, the wounds were received during a fight with another male and female subject known to the victim. The suspects fled the scene at a high rate of speed in a White SUV, and according to the report, had a 5 year old child of the female suspect in the vehicle.

Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies later located a vehicle matching the description just north of Carrollton on Route 67 still traveling at a high rate of speed. The deputy was able to stop and detain the suspects without further incident, arresting 26 year old Tyler D. Lockhart of Granite City along with Syrcle.

Syrcle was not charge for doing harm to Brown, but instead was charged for allegedly punching Brown’s girlfriend who was also present during the altercation on Bridgeport Street in White Hall. According to a July article by the Journal Courier, Syrcle is Brown’s ex-girlfriend. The altercation allegedly arose over a custody dispute between the two parties.

Brown has since recovered from his wounds. Lockhart is next due in court for his case on December 13th.

Syrcle was sentenced to 24 months of reporting supervision, a $250 county fine, plus fees and court costs. Other charges were dismissed per the plea.