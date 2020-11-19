Wild Side in Alexander Burglarized

A tavern in eastern rural Morgan County was burglarized this week.

Sometime between 11:30pm on Monday, November 16th and 7:30am on Tuesday, November 17th, unknown persons damaged a window to make entry into the Wildside Traven on Old Route 36 in Alexander. Once inside, the perpetrators damaged video gaming machines and an undetermined amount of cash was removed from the establishment.

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department in their Investigation, and ask that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page, or by calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

All tips are anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest you are eligible for a cash reward. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.