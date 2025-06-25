Williams Awaits Placement in Greene County

An alleged violent offender from Greene County is now awaiting placement into a Department of Human Services facility.

66-year old Danny Williams of rural Roodhouse appeared before Greene County Circuit Judge Zachary Schmidt on Monday for a status hearing. Williams is charged for two separate arrests by Roodhouse Police for incidents that occurred in April.

Williams has felony charges of aggravated battery, resisting a peace officer, criminal trespass with a person present, disorderly conduct, home invasion, domestic battery, battery, and child endangerment. Williams also has an active misdemeanor warrant in Morgan County for resisting a peace officer in April. Williams has been detained at the Greene County Jail since his last arrest in late April due to being a violent offender and his alleged capability to re-offend should be released.

On Monday, after a stipulated report from court psychiatrist Dr. Jeremy Jewell was entered into the court record, Williams was found unfit to stand trial on the slough of charges. The finding and the order of treatment by the court was submitted to the Department of Human Services after the meeting.

Williams is due to return to Greene County Circuit Court for a status hearing on August 18.