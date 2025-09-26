Williams Charged with Child Porn

By Gary Scott on September 26, 2025 at 6:51am

A Greene County man has been charged in Greene County court with multiple counts of child pornography.

32-year-old Nicholas Williams has been charged with ten separate counts of child pornography, each a class 2 felony. The alleged incidents occurred with a child under 13.

A hearing was held yesterday afternoon, in which a petition to deny pretrial release was granted to Greene County state’s attorney Craig Grummel.

The investigation into Willaims’ alleged actions was conducted by the Illinois Attorney general’s investigations division.

Williams remains at the Greene County Jail, awaiting an appearance October 27th.

The class 2 felonies are punishable with 3 to 7 year prison sentences, some of which can be consecutive.