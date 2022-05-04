Willie Nelson Returns to State Fair

By Benjamin Cox on May 4, 2022 at 7:55am

A familiar friend will be returning to the State Fair this summer.

Organizers announced that Willie Nelson & Family will be the headlining act at the Grandstand on Tuesday, August 16th. Opening for Nelson, is four-time Grammy nominee Elle King. King had a #1 U.S. Rock Hit (#10 Billboard Hot 100 single) with “Ex’s & Oh’s” in 2014. She recently reached #4 on the Rock charts and #1 on the Hot Country Charts with her duet with Miranda Lambert with the single “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home.”

Nelson has played the Illinois State Fair multiple times over the past several decades. It will be his first time performing at the State Fair since 2000.

State Fair organizers also announced several opening acts for other shows.

Sean Stemaly and Shelby Darrall will open for Sam Hunt Friday, August 12th.

Southern Illinois native and singer songwriter Kendell Marvel will open for Brooks & Dunn Sunday, August 14th.

Vocalist Ann Wilson of Heart will be the opener for Sammy Hagar & the Circle on Sunday, August 21st.

Ticket sales for Willie Nelson & Family will be available on ticketmaster.com starting at 10am Saturday, May 7th.

Fairgoers are reminded that Ticketmaster is the only authorized ticket broker for the Illinois State Fair. All other websites and offers may be fraudulent and buyers should beware.