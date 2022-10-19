Wilson Murder Trial Set for December

39 year old Joshua E. Wilson is accused of murdering 26 year old Mallcolm V. Fitts in February 2021.

A Jacksonville man facing first-degree murder charges in Morgan County Court will soon have his case heard by a jury.

The trial date has been set for 39-year-old Joshua E. Wilson who is accused of the murder of 26-year-old Malcolm V. Fitts of Chicago. Prosecutors allege that in the early morning hours of February 28th, of last year, Wilson shot Fitts in the 800 block of Hoagland Boulevard.

Fitts was a former resident of Jacksonville and was reportedly visiting the area when the incident occurred. Fitts was transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital where he died approximately one hour later.

Wilson was arrested on March 2nd, 2021, and remains held at the Morgan County Jail on a $1 million dollar bond. A pre-trial hearing is set for December 2nd, followed by a jury trial scheduled to begin on December 13th at 10:30 am. If convicted, Wilson faces between 20 years to natural life in prison.