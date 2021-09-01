Winchester 5th Grade Class Moves to Remote Learning After Nearly One-Third Test Positive with COVID

An entire 5th grade class in Winchester is moving to remote learning due to cases of COVID-19.

In a letter addressed to parents and posted on the Winchester Schools Facebook page, District Superintendent Kevin Blankenship announced that they “currently have nearly a third of [their student’s] Fifth-grade class with a positive COVID test.”

Blankenship says after consulting with the Scott County Health Department, the decision has been made to close the classroom and move all students to remote learning.

According to the announcement, the remote learning begins tomorrow, Thursday, September 2nd, and will run through Friday, September 10th. Blankenship says the school administration will reevaluate the situation next week to decide on a planned return date of Monday, September 13th.

He says they cannot determine if the transmission of COVID is school-related as the events have occurred over the past 14 days and no close contacts have been identified within the classroom.

Blankenship says in the announcement, any parents who have questions should contact the district nurse.