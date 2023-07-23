Winchester Back to School Bash Still Seeking Donations

The Outreach Community Center in Winchester is still seeking community donations for its upcoming Back to School Bash.

The 13th annual bash is scheduled for Friday, August 11th from 5-7PM at the Scott County Fairgrounds in Winchester.

The back to school bash is open to all school aged children needing school supplies for the upcoming year as well as personal hygiene products. Refreshments will also be available.

Donations from individuals, churches, businesses, and organizations are still being taken. Donations will be accepted through August 4th. The Outreach Community Center is located at 31 South Main Street in Winchester. For more information, call 217-883-0359 or email outreachcommcenter@gmail.com.