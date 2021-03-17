Winchester, Bluffs Schools to Return to Full Schedule In-Person Learning

Students in Winchester will be back to full time learning soon.

Winchester Community Unit School District No.1 announced today that starting Monday, Winchester Schools will return to a regular in-person learning schedule.

According to an announcement today on the District’s Facebook page and communicated to parents and staff, schools will resume their regular schedule of dismissal at 3:20 pm every day except for Wednesdays when school will dismiss at 2:15 pm.

Superintendent Kevin Blankenship says in the announcement, the district expects every student to prepare to return to in-person instruction on [Monday].

Scott-Morgan Community Unit District No. 2 announced the change last week and will also begin full schedule in-person learning on Monday.

Blankenship, who serves as Superintendent for both districts, says in both announcements, the recently updated guidance by the Illinois State Board of Education supports the return to in-person instruction.

According to the announcements, “a remote learning option will be provided for only those students that have a medically diagnosed condition which places them at high risk or live with a person with a medical diagnosis placing them at high risk. No student will be allowed on remote learning without this documentation.”

“In the event students are placed into quarantine for COVID related reasons, school staff with work with those individuals to provide the most appropriate learning option.” “Students not reporting to school and not providing medical documentation for excusal will be treated as truant.”