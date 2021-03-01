Winchester City Council Holding Special Meeting on Natural Gas Rates

The Winchester City Council is meeting in special session this evening for continued discussion on natural gas rates.

The Council is scheduled to hear public comments at the start of the meeting before going into closed session for discussion.

Winchester Mayor Rex McIntyre told WLDS News last week that the City of Wincherster’s bill for $459,015 dollars for cost of natural gas between the afternoon of February 12th through the 19th when prices soared during the polar vortex.

The council meeting will begin at 6:00 pm at the Winchester City Hall at No. 1 East Market Street in Winchester.