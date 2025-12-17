Winchester Convenience Store Loses Liquor License

By Harold Smith on December 17, 2025 at 8:59am

A Winchester gas station and convenience store is losing its liquor license.

The Journal Courier reports that Winchester Mayor Rex McIntire has announced that he has revoked the liquor license of the BP station on West Cherry, formerly known as the Winchester Food Mart.

According to McIntire, the business has been caught selling alcohol to minors five times in the last four years.

Some Scott County officials had urged McIntire to pull BP’s license to sell alcohol before now, but the Mayor says he wanted give them another chance in the interest of being pro-business.

The business reportedly had received multiple warnings about selling booze to customers under 21 and had been the subject of multiple sting operations by state authorities.

BP’s liquor license expired October 31st, and McIntire says they were also caught selling alcohol after their license had expired.

The city of Winchester is reportedly seeking legal action against the station’s management.

There is one other convenience store in Winchester, with another under construction.