Winchester Depot Ready For Next Phases of Renovation

The first phase of rehabilitation to the Winchester Depot is complete.

The Scott County Times reports that painting of the main room, the kitchen, the bathrooms, and the hallways has been completed. A new counter top in the kitchen along with new flooring throughout the building and new toilets and sinks in the bathrooms have been installed. A new hot water heater has also been purchased and installed for the building over the last several months.

Stevie VanDevelde and her sister Sonnie Hoover are overseeing the project.

A second and third phase of renovations are planned for the building in hopes of making it a gathering place for events in the Winchester community once again.

Phase 2 is expected to include additional painting, polishing current hardwood flooring, and replacing broken windows. VanDevelde told the Times she and her sister hope to have the second phase completed before the end of winter to begin the third phase this coming Spring, which will involve exterior work.

Funds for the building rehab came from a letter writing campaign seeking donations from the community and businesses as well as from the City of Winchester.

If you would like to donate to the continue efforts at the Depot, you can send donations to the Scott County Historical Society at PO Box 85 Winchester IL 62694.