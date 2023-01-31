Winchester EMS Chili Cook Off Successful In Return

The Winchester EMS had a good return of their annual fundraiser over the weekend.

The 24th annual chili cook-off took place on Saturday. Twelve chili teams and six salsa teams were in the competition for top prizes in each category.

The cook off had been on hold the last two years due to the pandemic.

Randy Dolen of the Winchester EMS says that attendance and the money raised was back to pre-pandemic levels: “Our attendance was pretty good. I think we cleared approximately $4,000.” Dolen says that the attendance and the amount of funds raised: “It kind has always ran in that $4,000-$5,000 range as a normal year.”

All of the money raised will go back to the general fund of the Winchester EMS for operations and for the purchase of new equipment.