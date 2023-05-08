Winchester EMS Places Only Bid on Southern Scott County Ambulance Special Service Area

By Benjamin Cox on May 8, 2023 at 3:27pm

Bids for the southern half of Scott County’s emergency services closed last Monday with just one bidder.

The Scott County Times reports that the Winchester EMS organization was the only bidder for the special service area.

Winchester EMS President Randy Dolen told the Times that they submitted a bid for whatever the amount was for the levy.

According to the June 2022 ballot measure, the annual tax will not exceed .4% of the property under the special service area for operations of an ambulance service for the southern half of the county. According to the Times’ report, neither Scott County Commissioner Chair Bob Schafer or Dolen knew the exact amount after the bids were unsealed last Monday.

Schafer says that the commissioners and Scott County State’s Attorney Rick Crews will now go through the packets to make sure the bids meet the terms and criteria.

Schafer told the Times he expects a ruling on the bid by June 15th.