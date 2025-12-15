Winchester Family Burned out of Home

By Gary Scott on December 15, 2025 at 11:23am

A Winchester family is scrambling to replace items lost in a house fire in Winchester early yesterday morning.

Winchester fire chief Brian Taylor says the call came in about 6:45 to a mobile home on Lewis Street.

It is the home of Darryl and Abby Thompson.

Taylor says fire was poking through the roof when firemen arrived. Seventeen of the 25 volunteer firefighters responded, and fought the cold weather which kept freezing up their equipment.

Taylor says the fire started in the home’s north side, and spread through the rest of the home. He says no one was injured.

Taylor says 90-percent of the home and contents were lost. He suspects wiring to a heater was the source, but the state fire marshall’s office has been called in to determine the cause.

The Scott County sheriff’s office is collecting clothing for the family.

Clothes needed are a medium size clothing and women’s size 8 to 9 shoes, men’s size 9 shoe with small size clothing.

The children need size 4 to 5 toddler clothing, toddler size 11 shoe…boys’ size 10 to 12 and 14 to 16 size clothing and two sets of boys’ size 8 shoes.