Winchester Fire Department Battles Second House Fire in as Many Days

A call came in at approximately 4:40 pm Tuesday of a house fire in Manchester. Winchester Fire Chief Fred Andrews said smoke was showing from the eaves of the single-story home when crews arrived.

The fire was contained to the back of the structure in the attic and kitchen area. Andrews says much of the contents of the home were salvageable in the front half of the home.

Preliminary investigation indicates the fire was started by an electrical issue, though no formal cause has been determined. Andrews says the homeowner reported they had been dealing with an electrical issue and he had been working on tracking down the problem yesterday evening when a neighbor came banging on the door to let them know smoke was coming from the eaves of the home.

Andrews says a Winchester Fire Fighter happened to be in the area at the time and assisted the family in getting out of the house safely. Andrews says no one was injured in the incident and crews were on scene for approximately two and a half hours. The Roodhouse fire Department gave assistance and helped to contain the fire.

It is the second fire for Winchester Fire Department in as many days as they fought a house fire in brutal weather conditions during the early morning hours Monday in Glasgow.

The fire is the sixth structure fire in the area of Scott, Greene, and Morgan Counties since Sunday of last week. Five of the six are alleged to have been caused due to electrical issues.