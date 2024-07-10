Winchester Gas Station Has Liquor & Gaming License Suspended Again

A Winchester gas station has had its liquor and gaming license suspended for the second time in less than 18 months.

The Scott County Times reports that the Winchester Food Mart had the licenses suspended for 30 days by Winchester Mayor Rex McIntire last Wednesday during the regular Winchester City Council meeting.

McIntire cited at least 3 instances where the establishment has sold liquor to minors during sting operations by the local police after numerous complaints. The most recent incident came from incidents in early May, according to online court records.

35-year old Sukhjinder Singh of Chandlerville pleaded guilty on June 10th in Scott County Court to 3 counts of selling liquor to minors and was fined. McIntire told the Winchester City Council last Wednesday that he and City Attorney John Paul Coonrod were awaiting the case to work its way through the court system first before issuing any action. McIntire told the city council if the establishment is caught selling to minors again, he would revoke their license completely.

Owner Surjit Singh may not have to wait that long. He is currently still in the process of a tax evasion case filed in Sangamon County Court by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office for alleged under reporting of sales tax to the state and his gas stations in three locations. A new date in the case has not been set after a pretrial hearing yesterday.