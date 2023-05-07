Winchester Gas Station Serves Liquor License Suspension After Police Sting

A Winchester gas station served a suspension of its liquor license this week after being caught by local authorities illegally selling booze to minors.

Winchester Mayor Rex McIntire announced last week that he was suspending the Winchester BP gas station’s liquor license for a period of one week for selling alcohol and tobacco to minors twice to a police informant twice in the month of March.

This was the second time the business was cited, according to the Scott County Times, after an employee was cited for selling alcohol to a minor in May 2021. According to the report, the cited employee was also one of the employees who sold to a minor in the latest sting operation by local police in March.

The suspension of BP’s license ran from April 26th until Tuesday. As a condition of the suspension, the Times reports that ownership of the store also had to remove all cannabis paraphernalia including THC and hemp-related products for its store.

As a result of the suspension, the gas station also had to shut down its video gaming room, which the Times estimated to cost the business roughly $4,100 in profits over the week.

Owner of the station, Surjit Singh also has recently come under state authorities’ scrutiny. Attorney General Kwame Raoul charged the 38-year old from Clinton for allegedly defrauding the state out of more than $100,000 in sales tax revenue.

Singh owns three other locations, including a gas station in Chandlerville that were mentioned in the indictment. Singh is due in Sangamon County Circuit Court on the charges on May 22nd.