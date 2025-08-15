Winchester Grade School Loses a Teacher to Cancer

By Gary Scott on August 15, 2025 at 5:31am

Hearts are heavy in the education community in Winchester after a grade school teacher succumbed to a lingering illness this week.

Winchester school superintendent Jeff Abell sent out a letter to staff and parents, telling them about the passing of third grade teacher Tina Leonard.

Those close say Leonard had battled cancer before learning the cancer spread this spring.

She leaves behind her husband Bill, four boys and two grandchildren.

Abell says grief counselors will be made available for all who need them as students return to the classroom today.