Winchester Grade School-Soft Lockdown

By Gary Scott on May 5, 2025 at 5:11pm

Winchester Grade School went to a soft lockdown for one half hour this afternoon.

Winchester school superintendent Kevin Blankenship says the lockdown began at 1:30 and was lifted by 2. The doors were secured at the start of the lockdown, and there was no unauthorized personnel allowed in. He says normal classes continued but movement inside was limited.

Blankenship says there was not a threat made, only what he described as a “student emergency.”

He says the soft lockdown indicates there was no threat inside the building. He called it a precautionary move.

Blankenship says the lockdown ended when law enforcement officials told them it was safe to resume normal operations.

No further details were provided.

