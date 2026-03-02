Winchester Gym Coming down

The Winchester school board decided the inevitable Friday afternoon in a special session. The Winchester grade school gym is coming down.

Superintendent Jeff Abell says the board hired Graham Hyde Architects to get a demolition permit for the gym, and begin design of the multi purpose building.

The building won’t be the gym. Abell says the plans for the multi purpose building were already in the works when it was discovered the Winchester gym ceiling was falling in January 15th. And, Abell says the school district needs the multipurpose building for gym and recess activities for Grade school students by next November.

He says the gym would take a couple of years to build.

Abell says the site of the multi purpose building will just to the south of the current gym.will be adjacent to the grade school building.

Abell says the school district is restricted how it can use the money for the multi purpose building. It would be a line of credit limited to the new building.

He says parents will notice work on the gymnasium to stabilize the building Monday. Abell says the work at the rear of the gym are safety mitigations that enables the school to continue to use the cafeteria and kitchen.