Winchester Gym Demo

By Gary Scott on May 14, 2026 at 9:26am

The Jacksonville Journal Courier reports this morning that Winchester school board has approved two bids for the demolition of the Winchester Grade School gymnasium.

The newspaper says Neff Colvin of Jacksonville has been given the job for $318-thousand. A second firm was hired to abate the asbestos.

The gym closed January 15th, after a worker noticed the gym ceiling sagging. It came during the Winchester Invitational Tournament.

Support columns were put in place, and the gym was closed for all activity.

Work is expected to be done this summer, though no exact date has been set.

The school board continues to look at plans for a multi purpose building just south of the grade school gym. The board still plans to build a new gym. Winchester school superintendent Jeff Abell says the goal is to have the multi purpose building completed by winter.