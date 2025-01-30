Winchester High School Building Renovations Under Way

Renovations at Winchester High School appear to be under way.

Several meetings between the school district and the community last year showed favoritism to renovating the high school building, which is over 100 years old, versus building a new school building.

Over the last several months, the Winchester School Board has set a priority list for renovations to the building in order of immediate need. The Scott County Times reports that the HVAC system was prioritized first. Superintendent Kevin Blankenship told the board during their January 22nd meeting that equipment to replace the system has been ordered and should arrive within 8-10 weeks. The drilling of wells for the new geothermal system are next on the schedule. Other plans to replace the school’s original boiler system are expected to follow.

Asbestos abatement is the next item on the board’s list. According to the report, the majority of abatement will take place in the school’s home economics, driver’s education, and Commons area of the school. Tile and cabinetry in all of the rooms will be removed and replaced. The kitchen in the Commons will be redesigned and modernized. This work is expected to take place over this summer, which will also include the installation of an elevator lift to make the school ADA compliant.

Most of the work is expected to be covered by Health, Life, Safety fund balances. However, Winchester School District residents are being asked to supplement these funds to cover the remaining costs via a ballot referendum requesting $12 million in a tax extension. The public will vote on the measure during the April Consolidated Election.

Blankenship told the school board he hopes to have the renovation project settled prior to his retirement date at the end of the school year.