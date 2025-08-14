Winchester High School is ready to go..ready or not

Winchester’s new school superintendent says workers are scrambling to get the Winchester High School building ready for the start of school Friday.

Jeff Abell takes over for Dr Kevin Blankenship this year. Abell was a long time coach and athletic director for West Central before several other stops in administrations at other schools. The latest was as superintendent at Griggsville Perry for the past three years.

Abell says changes at the high school building will mainly involve the HVAC system.

The school district has ripped out the old boilers and radiators, and replaced with a new geo thermal system. The wells for the system are new the football field.

He says work will continue up to Friday, and may stretch a bit into the school year.

Abell says there’s a couple of areas off limits at the high school.

He says the auditorium is not ready for use, and the old gym has been used as a staging area for the project work. The goal right now is have a letter of occupancy from the state so the school year starts Friday.

Abell says the school won’t be the cleanest in terms of polished floors. That comes after the workers finish the HVAC project.