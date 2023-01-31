Winchester Invitational Tournament Book In Stock

The Winchester Invitational Tournament celebrated a century in existence earlier this month. A book about the history of the tournament is now available.

Tournament historian Kent Coultas wrote stories surrounding the tournament’s 100 year history that are deeply embedded in the Winchester community and the schools that have competed in the oldest invitational tournament in the state.

If you pre-ordered a book during the tournament, they are available to be picked up at the First National Bank of Winchester. If you paid for your book to be shipped, they will go out in the mail next week.

Copies are still available for purchase for $30 at the First National Bank of Winchester.