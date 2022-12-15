Winchester Invitational Tourney Pairings

By Gary Scott on December 15, 2022 at 6:34am

Routt is the top seed at next month’s 100th Winchester Invitational Tournament.

The Rockets will open the tournament January 7th against conference foe, archrival and the tournament’s 9th seeded team Triopia.

Porta/AC is the 2nd seed, West Central is 3rd and Brown County is fourth.

Following the opening game, 8th seeded Payson plays number 16 Pleasant Hill, and Brown County meets 12th seeded Carrollton at noon.

The afternoon session has 5th seeded Camp Point playing number 13 Western at 1:30.

The second session starts at 4 with Porta/AC and 10th seeded Carlinville. At 5:30, it’s 7th seeded Greenfield against number 15 Liberty, West Central playing 11th ranked Calhoun at 7, and the day ends with 6th seeded Griggsville Perry playing number 14 North Greene.

The tournament runs Saturday to Saturday…January 7th to the 14th.